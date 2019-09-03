Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Two homers Monday
Taylor went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in the Dodgers' 16-9 win over the Rockies on Monday.
Taylor checked in with his 10th and 11th long balls of the season, cranking solo shots off Yency Almonte in the fourth inning and Jake McGee in the seventh. He's been hot since coming off the injured list on Aug. 20, as he's hitting .326 with three homers, three doubles and six RBI over 46 at-bats since returning to the lineup. Overall, Taylor is slashing .270/.339/.482 across 307 at-bats on the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Explodes in first game back from IL•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Activated from IL•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Closing in on return•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Homers in first rehab appearance•
-
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...