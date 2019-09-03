Taylor went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in the Dodgers' 16-9 win over the Rockies on Monday.

Taylor checked in with his 10th and 11th long balls of the season, cranking solo shots off Yency Almonte in the fourth inning and Jake McGee in the seventh. He's been hot since coming off the injured list on Aug. 20, as he's hitting .326 with three homers, three doubles and six RBI over 46 at-bats since returning to the lineup. Overall, Taylor is slashing .270/.339/.482 across 307 at-bats on the season.