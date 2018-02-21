Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Will earn infield reps this spring
In addition to the outfield, Taylor will receive playing time at shortstop and second base this spring, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Taylor is set to hold down the starting role in center field for the Dodgers in 2018 but will likely continue to receive time in the middle infield throughout the course of the season. He currently maintains multi-position eligibility after starting double-digit games at shortstop and the keystone last year. Over the course of the 2017 season, Taylor slashed .288/.354/.496 with 21 home runs, 72 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 140 contests.
