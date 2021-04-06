X-rays on Taylor's left elbow came back clean after he was hit by a pitch in the third inning of Monday's 10-3 win over the Athletics, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Taylor took his base after getting hit and came around to score his second run of the night, but he was removed in favor of AJ Pollock in the bottom half of the inning. Fortunately for Taylor, he was able to avoid structural damage to the elbow, with the Dodgers diagnosing him with a contusion. While Taylor appears likely to avoid a trip to the injured list, he could end up missing a game or two while he waits for the soreness in his elbow to subside.