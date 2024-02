The Dodgers acquired Zazueta and Matt Gage from the Yankees on Monday in exchange for Caleb Ferguson, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Zazueta is a 19-year-old lottery-ticket type who has posted a 4.54 ERA and 75:22 K:BB over 73.1 innings covering the last two years in the Dominican Summer League. The Dodgers will take things slowly with his development.