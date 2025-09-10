Zazueta logged a 2.41 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 81:16 K:BB in 67.1 innings this season, primarily for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Zazueta was promoted to High-A Great Lakes for a one-inning appearance Aug. 31 to close the year, with 66.1 of his 67.1 innings coming in the Cal League. One of the prospects the Dodgers received from the Yankees for Caleb Ferguson in a February 2024 trade, Zazueta struggled in his full-season debut last year, although he was a bit unfortunate (6.36 ERA, 4.15 xFIP). This year, he's thrown more strikes, cutting his walk rate from 8.6 percent at Single-A to 5.9 percent while also upping his strikeout rate. The 6-foot-3 righty has a mid-90s fastball with good run and pair of above-average or better secondaries in his changeup and slider. He'll return to High-A for his age-21 season, but could reach Double-A sometime next summer.