Dodgers' Clayton Daniel: Sent to Dodgers

Daniel was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Daniel split the 2019 season between High-A and Double-A, posting a .305/.397/.402 slash line with two home runs and a 34:29 BB:K in 67 games. The 24-year-old most likely will provide organizational infield depth for the Dodgers,