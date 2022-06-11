Kershaw (pelvis) was activated from the injured list ahead of Saturday's start against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
He missed about a month with the injury and needed just one rehab start, in which he struck out seven over four innings. Kershaw has a 1.80 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 30 innings this season.
