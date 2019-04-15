Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Activated ahead of start

Kershaw (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start against the Reds on Monday.

Kershaw is primed to make his 2019 big-league debut after getting through a pair of minor-league rehab starts with no issues, allowing four runs while striking out 12 in 10.1 innings of work during those appearances. The veteran southpaw isn't expected to face any restrictions in his first start back. Jamie Schultz was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.