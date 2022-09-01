The Dodgers reinstated Kershaw (back) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Mets at Citi Field.

Kershaw returns to the Los Angeles after missing just under a month due to lower-back pain. He received an epidural in early August to address the injury and responded well to the injection, as he was cleared to resume a throwing program just under a week later. While Kershaw wasn't sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, he built up to 70 pitches in a simulated game last weekend. With that in mind, Kershaw is unlikely to face any major workload restrictions in his return to action Thursday.