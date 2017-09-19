Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows first ever grand slam

Kershaw (17-4) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters through six innings to take the loss against Philadelphia on Monday.

Kershaw allowed the first grand slam of his career to Aaron Altherr in the sixth inning, which was enough for Philadelphia to take the win. The long ball has been a bit more of a problem for Kershaw this season, as his 1.2 HR/9 is a career high. However, he's still sporting an elite 2.26 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 for the campaign. There's a risk that the Dodgers choose to skip one of Kershaw's upcoming starts if there is nothing to play for, especially considering having him healthy is critical to Los Angeles' postseason hopes. Kershaw lines up to make his next start at Dodger Stadium against San Francisco.