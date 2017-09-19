Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows grand slam for first time

Kershaw (17-4) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six batters through six innings to take the loss against Philadelphia on Monday.

Kershaw allowed a grand slam for the first time in his career to Aaron Altherr in the sixth inning, which was enough for Philadelphia to take the win. The long ball has been a bit more of a problem for Kershaw this season, as his 1.2 HR/9 is a career high. However, he's still sporting an elite 2.26 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 10.7 K/9. There's a risk that the Dodgers choose to skip one of Kershaw's upcoming starts if they have nothing to play for, especially considering that having him healthy is critical to their postseason hopes. Kershaw lines up to make his next start at Dodger Stadium against San Francisco.