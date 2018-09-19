Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows one earned in no-decision

Kershaw allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out three against the Rockies.

The five walks were a bit out of character, but Kershaw still fired a decent percentage of his pitches for strikes even still (60 of 97). The lefty got into trouble in the third inning after a pair of walks and an error, then later allowed a solo home run to Charlie Blackmon, but he was otherwise able to stifle the Colorado lineup without much trouble. He's now thrown 14 straight quality starts and sports a 2.45 ERA and 145:28 K:BB across 150.1 innings on the season. Next up is Monday's start at Arizona.