Kershaw did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over five innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Kershaw did not allow an extra-base hit and surrendered his only blemish by walking in a run in the first. After a shaky initial inning following his return from the 15-day injured list (back), the lefty returned to his usual formidable self turning in four perfect innings before exiting the game. In the five starts prior to his injury, the 34-year-old veteran delivered a spectacular 29:3 K:BB in 29.1 innings.