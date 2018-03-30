Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows one run in loss

Kershaw (0-1) gave up one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a loss to the Giants on Thursday.

Kershaw made only one real mistake pitch -- Joe Panik took it to right field for a home run. That was enough to send Kershaw to his first career Opening Day loss, as the Dodgers' offense failed to do anything against Ty Blach and company. Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported during the outing that Kershaw's fastball was sitting between 90-91 mph, a tick below his average from last season. Fantasy owners shouldn't overreact, but it's worth keeping an eye on in Kershaw's next few starts. He lines up to face the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Tuesday.