Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows one run in loss
Kershaw (0-1) gave up one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a loss to the Giants on Thursday.
Kershaw made only one real mistake pitch -- Joe Panik took it to right field for a home run. That was enough to send Kershaw to his first career Opening Day loss, as the Dodgers' offense failed to do anything against Ty Blach and company. Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reported during the outing that Kershaw's fastball was sitting between 90-91 mph, a tick below his average from last season. Fantasy owners shouldn't overreact, but it's worth keeping an eye on in Kershaw's next few starts. He lines up to face the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Tuesday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To start Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Stays sharp in second spring start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 1 of World Series•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 5•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will toe rubber for NLCS Game 1•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...