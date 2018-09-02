Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Allows two earned runs
Kershaw allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three across seven innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Kershaw's final line is fairly impressive but his lack of strikeouts and swinging strikes -- he generated only eight on 91 pitches -- is worth noting. Perhaps more importantly, Kershaw's average fastball velocity was at 90.8 mph, his third consecutive start around that mark. He's shown the ability to be effective with decreased pace on the pitch -- he stuck out seven and nine batters in the other two outings -- but his continued decreased velocity is worth monitoring as the season draws to a close.
