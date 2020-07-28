Kershaw (back) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Kershaw has been dealing with back stiffness since just before Opening Day, but his progression suggests that he could be nearing a return. He threw 15 pitches Sunday, and manager Dave Roberts said that if all goes well during his throwing session Tuesday, the southpaw could take the place of Alex Wood (shoulder), who was scheduled to start Friday before he was placed on the 10-day injured list.
