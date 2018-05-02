Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another quality start in no-decision
Kershaw allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Getting into the win column remains a battle, as the former Cy Young winner remains 1-4 despite a 2.86 ERA. Following up a six-walk showing his last time out, tt was encouraging to see him regain the strike zone in this one, but the damage was done via the long ball Tuesday. Both runs came on solo home runs to give Kershaw an uncharacteristically high 1.4 HR/9 in the early going. He'll look to get back in the win column next time out Sunday against the Padres.
