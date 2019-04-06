Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another rehab start on tap

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw (shoulder) will make another minor-league rehab start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw had a successful bullpen session Saturday to set the table for his second rehab start next week, though it has yet to be determined if he will head to Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City. The veteran left-hander threw 61 pitches over 4.1 innings during his first rehab start Thursday, so he should continue ramping up his workload from there. If all goes well Kershaw could seemingly return to the majors for his 2019 debut shortly thereafter.