Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another rehab start on tap
Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw (shoulder) will make another minor-league rehab start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw had a successful bullpen session Saturday to set the table for his second rehab start next week, though it has yet to be determined if he will head to Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City. The veteran left-hander threw 61 pitches over 4.1 innings during his first rehab start Thursday, so he should continue ramping up his workload from there. If all goes well Kershaw could seemingly return to the majors for his 2019 debut shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Set for bullpen Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws first rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could make two rehab starts•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Rehab start coming soon•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: IL move official•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...