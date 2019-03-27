Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another simulated game on tap
Manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a three-inning simulated game Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw completed his first simulated game Monday without incident, so he'll be given a slightly longer leash this weekend while continuing to face hitters in a controlled setting. The Dodgers should map out the next steps in Kershaw's recovery program upon re-evaluating him Saturday, with a minor-league rehab outing perhaps coming after the second simulated game. The southpaw will open the season the Dodgers' injured list but looks on track to debut at some point in April if he avoids any further snags in his rehab.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Still making progress•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Weeks away from return•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tosses live batting practice•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will open season on IL•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially out for Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Fires successful bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...