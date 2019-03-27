Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another simulated game on tap

Manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw (shoulder) will throw a three-inning simulated game Saturday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw completed his first simulated game Monday without incident, so he'll be given a slightly longer leash this weekend while continuing to face hitters in a controlled setting. The Dodgers should map out the next steps in Kershaw's recovery program upon re-evaluating him Saturday, with a minor-league rehab outing perhaps coming after the second simulated game. The southpaw will open the season the Dodgers' injured list but looks on track to debut at some point in April if he avoids any further snags in his rehab.

