Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another simulated game on tap

Kershaw (back) will throw another simulated game next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw had a 55-pitch mound session Friday which included simulated inning breaks to test his endurance. The tentative plan appears to be a bullpen session following next week's simulated game, and then sending the left-hander out for a rehab start. Kershaw still seems on track for a potential return in early July, if all goes according to plan.

