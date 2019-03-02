Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another successful throwing session

Kershaw played catch Friday and told manager Dave Roberts afterwards that he felt good, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "We're pretty encouraged," Roberts said.

Kershaw played catch without issue for a second consecutive day, throwing at about 80 percent from 60 feet in Friday's session. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the southpaw is expected to ramp things up "in length and intensity" Saturday. Kershaw remains day-to-day, though he's certainly trending in the right direction.