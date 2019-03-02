Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another successful throwing session
Kershaw played catch Friday and told manager Dave Roberts afterwards that he felt good, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "We're pretty encouraged," Roberts said.
Kershaw played catch without issue for a second consecutive day, throwing at about 80 percent from 60 feet in Friday's session. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, the southpaw is expected to ramp things up "in length and intensity" Saturday. Kershaw remains day-to-day, though he's certainly trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Responds well to throwing session•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To throw again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Shut down from throwing•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To resume throwing Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five closer battles to watch
Figuring out who will run away with a closer's job before the manager announces his decision...