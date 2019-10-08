Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Available for Game 5
Kershaw will be available out of the bullpen for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Wednesday, but manager Dave Roberts clarified he wouldn't necessarily "piggyback" off starter Walker Buehler as previously said, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Roberts said he meant Kershaw wouldn't be limited to a one-batter or one-inning situation Wednesday, which makes sense given he'll have received a full four days rest heading into the decisive game. It will be all hands on deck out of the bullpen in Game 5 for the Dodgers. The veteran left-hander gave up three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings during his start in Game 2.
