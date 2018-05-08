Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Avoids structural damage

Manager Dave Roberts indicated Kershaw (biceps) underwent an MRI which revealed no structural damage, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw could also begin playing catch at some point this week, but beyond that there remains no official timetable for his recovery. The Dodgers' ace seems likely to miss more than one turn in the rotation, but a clearer picture should come into focus once he resumes playing catch. Ross Stripling should continue in Los Angeles' starting rotation in the meantime.