Kershaw agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kershaw inked a $17 million deal for 2022 in the spring and will now be back with the Dodgers for a 16th season. The 34-year-old was limited to 22 starts but was lights out when available with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 137:23 K:BB across 126.1 frames. Kershaw shouldn't be expected to make 30 starts or approach 200 innings at this point in his career, but he should continue to be an effective rotation piece again in 2023.