Kershaw (6-3) went six innings allowing five runs on six hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts in Los Angeles' 9-6 victory of Miami on Friday.

The Dodgers gave Kershaw an 8-0 lead after two and although the veteran failed to shutdown Miami's offense by allowing five runs, he managed to keep the damage sustainable. The 11 whiffs were a season-high and validate Kershaw's pitches among the nastiest in the game.