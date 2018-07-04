Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Beats Pirates for second win
Kershaw (2-4) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two over six innings in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday. He did not issue a walk.
Kershaw was efficient, completing the six frames on 74 pitches. The Dodgers' offense did its part against Ivan Nova and helped Kershaw get into the win column for the first time since April 15. Kershaw has built up gradually since skipping a rehab assignment and may be limited again next week against the Padres in his fourth start back from the disabled list, but his restrictions figure to be mostly lifted from there. While his strikeout rate is trending in the wrong direction, there is hope that with improved health he can still be a big difference maker for fantasy owners in the second half.
