Kershaw (forearm) played catch Monday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
It's the first time the veteran left-hander has thrown since landing on the injured list with forearm inflammation July 7, so it's a significant step in his rehab work. Kershaw should continue his throwing program in the following days as he'll attempt to rejoin the rotation sometime in August.
