Kershaw (4-0) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, scattering five hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out two.

It wasn't a dominant effort by the veteran lefty, but Kershaw fired 58 of 81 pitches for strikes and kept the Cubs off-balance all day. The quality start was his third of the season, and Kershaw will carry a 1.80 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing.