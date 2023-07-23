Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (shoulder) will no longer throw a bullpen session Monday, though the lefty has not suffered a setback, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw was previously expected to pitch in a simulated game Monday before the plan changed to a bullpen session, and it's now been pushed back entirely. The veteran left-hander still played catch on flat ground ahead of Sunday's game at Texas, per the Associated Press, but it's unclear when he's expected to next take the mound.