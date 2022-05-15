Kershaw (pelvis) played catch Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran left-hander underwent an MRI on Friday and was cleared of structural damage after landing on the injured list with right SI join inflammation, and his quick return to throwing is a good early sign for his recovery. Kershaw experienced some soreness after playing catch, though it may have been residual soreness from the epidural he recently received. He'll play catch again Monday in preparation of the bullpen session, and if all goes well over the next few days Kershaw could be in store a minimum-length stay on the shelf.
