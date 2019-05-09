Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Carried by offense to win

Kershaw (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-4 victory over Atlanta, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out four.

This was far from vintage Kershaw, but the Dodgers put runs on the board in five separate innings and slugged three homers to give the southpaw more than enough offensive support. He'll take a 3.31 ERA and 31:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Padres.