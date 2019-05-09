Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Carried by offense to win
Kershaw (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-4 victory over Atlanta, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out four.
This was far from vintage Kershaw, but the Dodgers put runs on the board in five separate innings and slugged three homers to give the southpaw more than enough offensive support. He'll take a 3.31 ERA and 31:6 K:BB through 32.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, at home against the Padres.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Serves up two homers in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Earns first win of 2019•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Pushed back one day•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Impressive in season debut•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Looking to trade for high-end pitching? Scott White's Trade Chart shows it's something to cherish...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
You don't need to rush out to add Mike Fiers, but you might start getting worried about the...
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal