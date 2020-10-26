Kershaw gave up two runs over 5.2 innings en route to picking up the victory Sunday in the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Rays in Game 5 of the World Series. The lefty scattered five hits and two walks and struck out six.

Kershaw didn't look quite as sharp as he had been in Game 1, but he still racked up 11 swinging strikes and five groundball outs among his 85 pitches on the night. The southpaw surrendered both of his runs in the third inning, though he escaped further damage after striking out Brandon Lowe before battery mate Austin Barnes threw out Randy Arozarena on a stolen-base attempt to end the frame. The Dodgers bullpen was able to shut down the Rays after Kershaw exited with two outs in the sixth inning, allowing the 32-year-old to claim his second win of the series. Kershaw could be available to pitch an inning or two in relief -- if needed -- in a potential Game 7 on Wednesday.