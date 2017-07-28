Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cleared to play catch
Kershaw (back) was cleared to play catch ahead of schedule Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said the ace pitcher is ahead of his original timetable, adding the recovery process could take 4-to-6 weeks, barring any setbacks. Regardless, it's a small but positive step for Kershaw, putting him on track for a late-August return if all continues to go well. Brock Stewart will continue filling in as the fifth starter until Brandon McCarthy (finger) is able to return.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Diagnosed with lower-back strain•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Officially lands on DL•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Likely to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Headed to disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Sidelined with back issue•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Leaves Sunday's start prematurely•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...