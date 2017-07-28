Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cleared to play catch

Kershaw (back) was cleared to play catch ahead of schedule Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said the ace pitcher is ahead of his original timetable, adding the recovery process could take 4-to-6 weeks, barring any setbacks. Regardless, it's a small but positive step for Kershaw, putting him on track for a late-August return if all continues to go well. Brock Stewart will continue filling in as the fifth starter until Brandon McCarthy (finger) is able to return.