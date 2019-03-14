Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Completes bullpen session
Kershaw (shoulder) threw a 31-pitch bullpen session Thursday, mixing in all his pitches except his curveball in a max effort fashion, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Castillo said Kershaw looked happy after the session. The next step for him is to advance to live batting practice next week.
