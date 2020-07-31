Kershaw (back) will start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw has been steadily progressing toward his return to the mound since being scratched from his Opening Day start with back stiffness. However, manager Dave Roberts confirmed Friday that the southpaw will make his season debut in Arizona on Sunday with Walker Buehler starting Monday. Kershaw has thrown several bullpens while recovering and neared 60 pitches in his first session. While he may not be able to reach his normal pitch count Sunday, he should be able to cover at least four or five innings for the Dodgers.
