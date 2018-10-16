Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter

Kershaw will start Game 5 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw had a rough outing in Game 1 at Miller Park, surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while recording just two strikeouts. He'll aim for redemption in his home park after Rich Hill takes the hill for Los Angeles in Game 4 on Tuesday.

