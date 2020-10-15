Manager Dave Roberts announced Kershaw (back) will start Game 4 of the NLCS against the Braves on Thursday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The veteran southpaw was originally poised to start Tuesday in Game 2 before being scratched with back spasms, but he'll end up taking the mound a couple days later. It's a pivotal game for Kershaw and the Dodgers, as they trail the Braves 2-1 through the first three games of the NLCS.