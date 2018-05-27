Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Confirmed for Thursday start
Kershaw (biceps) has been confirmed as the starter for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Manager Dave Roberts alluded to Kershaw returning from the disabled list in his morning interview Sunday, but the Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman went as far as to confirm the fact that Kershaw will start Thursday shortly after. The southpaw will pick things up with a 2.86 ERA over his first 44 innings this season.
