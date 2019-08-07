Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Continues home dominance in victory
Kershaw (11-2) pitched seven innings and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine to earn the win over St. Louis on Tuesday.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner limited the Cardinals to a second-inning run to pick up his 11th win and 17th quality start of the season. He effectively kept hitters on their heels by inducing 18 swinging strikes and has now struck out nine or more batters in four of his last six outings after failing to do so in each of his 14 starts to begin the season season. Not coincidentally, those six appearances represent the southpaw's best stretch this season, as he has gone 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA over that span. To add to the superlatives, Kershaw has been particularly effective at home this season, compiling an 8-0 record along with a 2.26 ERA and 81/15 K:BB over 79.2 innings. He'll head to Miami on Tuesday to take on the Marlins in his next scheduled start.
