Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Continues throwing Friday
Kershaw (biceps) played catch Friday for the third consecutive day, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kershaw underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed no structural damage and has now played catch in each of the three days since the examination. There remains no official timeline for the return of the Dodgers' ace, but he has appeared to avoid any setbacks thus far.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Throws again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Avoids structural damage•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: To begin rehab Monday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Headed to DL with biceps tendinitis•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Another quality start in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.