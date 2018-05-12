Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Continues throwing Friday

Kershaw (biceps) played catch Friday for the third consecutive day, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed no structural damage and has now played catch in each of the three days since the examination. There remains no official timeline for the return of the Dodgers' ace, but he has appeared to avoid any setbacks thus far.

