Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Continues to progress

Manager Dave Roberts stated Friday that Kershaw (back) is symptom-free, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Roberts noted that Kershaw is moving in the right direction, and although he could remain on the disabled list until after the All-Star Game, it's good news that the left-hander isn't experiencing any pain. Expect more updates on Kershaw as he continues to progress.

