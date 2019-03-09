Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could be back for Opening Day

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that he hasn't ruled out Kershaw (shoulder) for the Dodgers' Opening Day assignment March 28 versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw has yet to resume mound work since first experiencing shoulder discomfort in late February, but he's at least made some progress in his recovery. He most recently played catch off flat ground from 60 feet Friday and will extend his distance to 150 feet Saturday before potentially getting the green light for a bullpen session in the days to follow, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Given how many benchmarks Kershaw still needs to clear and with Opening Day less than weeks away, it remains more likely than not that Roberts will be forced to turn to a different starter to kick off the season.