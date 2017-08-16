Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could begin rehab assignment Monday

Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (back) will throw five innings or 45 pitches in either a simulated game or minor-league rehab game Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kershaw was able to get through two simulated innings with no issues Wednesday, so he'll ramp things up in his next scheduled outing, which is set for Monday to keep him on a five-day routine. With High-A Rancho Cucamonga not playing Monday, and Triple-A Oklahoma City playing at Colorado Springs, it seems likely that his next outing will be a simulated game, though he should head out on a rehab assignment after. Barring any setbacks, Kershaw could possibly be back in the Dodgers' rotation before the end of August.