Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could join rotation Thursday

Kershaw (biceps) threw a 60-pitch simulated game Saturday and says he "should be" ready to pitch in five days, meaning he could start Thursday's home game against the Phillies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

He said that if the team decides to activate him for Thursday's start, he'll be ready, so all signs point toward him joining the rotation next week. The situation should become clear in the coming days, but Kershaw's owners should be prepared to deploy him in weekly lineups.