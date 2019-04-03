Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could make two rehab starts
Kershaw (shoulder) could make an additional rehab start following his outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
With Kershaw slated to make his first rehab appearance Thursday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday he's leaning toward having his ace make another minor-league appearance after that as he works his way back to action. Kershaw is supposed to throw four innings or 60 pitches Thursday, so an official announcement on whether the Dodgers want him to take another turn for Oklahoma City should be made after that.
