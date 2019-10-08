Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could piggyback in Game 5

Kershaw could be "piggybacking with Walker Buehler at some point" in Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw will be available to pitch in the final game of the series, and according to skipper Dave Roberts, the initial plan is for the southpaw to follow Buehler, who will start the matchup. Kershaw surrendered three runs on six hits and a walk while fanning four over six frames in Game 2.