Kershaw isn't expected to miss much time due to back spasms and could start Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday or even Game 3 on Wednesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Kershaw was scratched from his scheduled start for Game 2 on Tuesday and replaced by Tony Gonsolin, but it doesn't appear as though the issue is particularly serious. With no off days during the series, missing a Game 2 start means Kershaw doesn't have much of a chance to make two starts, though it's still possible he could appear out of the bullpen if the matchup goes as long as six or seven games.