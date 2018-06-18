Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Could return over weekend
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw (back) is a candidate to start against the Mets over the weekend, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Kershaw fired a three-inning simulated game with no issues Monday, and it sounds like he could rejoin the Dodgers' starting rotation earlier than expected if he checks out OK in the coming days. That said, the Dodgers could also opt to play it safe and send their ace to Triple-A Oklahoma City for a minor-league rehab start before activating him. Either way, the southpaw now appears to be on track to return before the end of June.
