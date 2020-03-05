Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises in second spring start

Kershaw pitched three scoreless innings against the Giants in Cactus League play Wednesday, allowing two hits and striking out four.

The veteran southpaw found himself amid some rare spring-training fireworks after hitting Giants catcher Rob Brantly in the second inning, possibly in response to teammate Justin Turner being hit with a pitch on the left hand in the first frame. Cooler heads prevailed, and Kershaw walked off the mound having completed 4.2 scoreless innings thus far in spring. He'll have a few more tune-ups before potentially taking the mound for the Dodgers on Opening Day.