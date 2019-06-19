Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises in vintage performance

Kershaw (7-1) pitched seven scoreless innings against San Francisco on Tuesday to earn the win, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.

In classic Kershaw fashion, the left hander threw 71 of 100 pitches for strikes and allowed only five hitters to reach base. In doing so, he picked up his 10th quality start in 11 appearances this season and improved his career record against the Giants to 23-11. Despite starting the season on the IL with an injured shoulder, Kershaw has once again posted All Star quality numbers, complementing his 7-1 record with a 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB in 79 innings. He'll have another home start when he faces the Rockies on Sunday.