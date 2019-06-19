Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Cruises in vintage performance
Kershaw (7-1) pitched seven scoreless innings against San Francisco on Tuesday to earn the win, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.
In classic Kershaw fashion, the left hander threw 71 of 100 pitches for strikes and allowed only five hitters to reach base. In doing so, he picked up his 10th quality start in 11 appearances this season and improved his career record against the Giants to 23-11. Despite starting the season on the IL with an injured shoulder, Kershaw has once again posted All Star quality numbers, complementing his 7-1 record with a 2.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:14 K:BB in 79 innings. He'll have another home start when he faces the Rockies on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal